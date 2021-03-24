Scott Police, State Farm ask motorists to ‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department and Brian Schlessinger State Farm have teamed up for a driver awareness campaign that aims to get motorists properly restrained while reminding them to put their phones down when they drive.

Around 40 signs will be strategically placed under stop signs around Scott to help remind drivers to think about safety first.

While the Town of Scott has seen increases in traffic crashes over the last several years, according to the police department, crashes saw a 17% decrease from 2019 to 2020. Officials say the new awareness campaign is an attempt to drive that number even further down.

The new campaign is also being paired with several other awareness campaigns in Scott, including Seatbelt Awareness, OWI Awareness, School Zone Awareness and Distracted Driving awareness.