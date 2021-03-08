Scott Police seeking public’s help in identifying, finding suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen entering a local business.

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, the subject was seen on surveillance video in the early morning hours of March 3 entering a business in the 100 block of Asset Ave. He is described as a white male with light colored hair wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans.

The subject is then seen entering an older model Ford Expedition and leaving the parking

lot in an unknown direction.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715

or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.