Scott Police seek help locating missing juvenile

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Fallon Benoit was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. at her residence on W. Willow in Scott.

She is 12 years old with long auburn hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie

and blue jeans. It is unknown if Fallon was on foot or was picked up. Her direction of travel is also unknown but family members state she may be in the Lafayette area.



If you know the whereabouts of Fallon Benoit, please contact Scott Police Department at

(337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain

anonymous.