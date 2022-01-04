Scott Police searching for van used in Christmas Eve business burglary

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Police are looking for a white van thought to be used in a Christmas Eve business burglary in the 700 block of the I-10 S. Frontage Rd.

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, four subjects broke the business’ glass front door at around 4:45 a.m., stealing several items and leaving before the alarm company could notify police.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Interstate 10, said Leger. The van is believed to be a Ford Econoline model with two red circle logos on the driver’s side and another on the passenger’s side.

If you have any information on this burglary or this van, call Scott Police at (337) 889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.