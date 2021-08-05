Scott Police searching for theft suspect

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are searching for a theft suspect who hit a business in the 5600 block of Cameron St. on July 27.

Police Chief Chad Leger said the suspect went into the business at around 3:30 p.m. and left without paying for items she had concealed on her person. She drove off in a sky-blue 2005 Chrysler Crossfire with a Louisiana temporary license plate. She left the parking lot in an unknown direction.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar