Scott Police searching for theft suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are searching for a theft suspect who hit a business in the 5600 block of Cameron St. on July 27.

Police Chief Chad Leger said the suspect went into the business at around 3:30 p.m. and left without paying for items she had concealed on her person. She drove off in a sky-blue 2005 Chrysler Crossfire with a Louisiana temporary license plate. She left the parking lot in an unknown direction.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.