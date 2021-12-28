Scott Police searching for suspect who threatened clerk with machete

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a business in the 1000 block of Renaud St. and threatened an employee with a machete.

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Monday. The suspect is described as a white male with a goatee, neck and arm tattoos, wearing a black baseball cap, black Adidas tank top, and blue pants.

The suspect threatened the employee if she did not give him items from behind the counter, said Leger. The employee refused, and the suspect damaged store property and then stole items, leaving in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.