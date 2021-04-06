Scott Police searching for suspect from Westgate Rd. business burglary

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police Chief Chad Leger is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who hit a business in the 700 block of Westgate Rd. at around 6:45 a.m. on March 24.

Leger said the individual was seen on video surveillance footage entering the store. After taking several items inside the business, the suspect used a bicycle to leave the area, traveling south on Westgate Rd. Leger said he was also seen in the area near 10 p.m. riding the bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged late 20s to early 30s, with a medium build, wearing a
dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, a black belt, black boots, a tan and brown bandana on his head,
and a black tactical-style book sack with Mollie straps.

If you are able to identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-
3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

