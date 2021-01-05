Scott Police searching for shoplifting suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a number of items from a local business.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, at around 7:35 p.m., the suspect was seen picking up items and returning them to the self-checkout area of the store. He was then seen gathering the items and leaving the store without paying for them.

The suspect was seen entering a black Nissan Rogue in the parking lot and leaving in an unknown direction.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-

3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.