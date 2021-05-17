Scott Police searching for package thief

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT, La (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect captured by a home security camera stealing a package from a front porch.

Sunday morning, the suspect approached a home in the 100 Block of Breckenridge Loop and took a package that belonged to the home owner.

The suspect is described as a white female with dark-colored hair, possibly shaved on the sides and back. She was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes at the time of the theft.

Police said that it appears she drove away in a maroon Kia Forte on Dulles Dr. after she took the package.

Anyone able to identify the subject is encouraged to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar