Scott Police searching for package thief

SCOTT, La (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect captured by a home security camera stealing a package from a front porch.

Sunday morning, the suspect approached a home in the 100 Block of Breckenridge Loop and took a package that belonged to the home owner.

The suspect is described as a white female with dark-colored hair, possibly shaved on the sides and back. She was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes at the time of the theft.

Police said that it appears she drove away in a maroon Kia Forte on Dulles Dr. after she took the package.

Anyone able to identify the subject is encouraged to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.