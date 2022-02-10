SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said officers have arrested one of two suspects wanted for an armed robbery on Westgate Rd. on Feb. 2.

Erick Valentin Lazala, 23, turned himself in on an armed robbery warrant, according to Leger, and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $150,000 bond.

The armed robbery happened at about 9 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of Westgate Rd. Video surveillance shows a dark-colored, 2000s-model Honda Civic pull up to the business. Lazala and his as-of-yet unidentified accomplice obtained money from the registers and the business’ back office while holding employees at gunpoint.

The accomplice is still at large, according to Leger. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Scott Police at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.