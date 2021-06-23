Scott Police: Non-custodial mother arrested for allegedly taking son from home, leaving him with cab driver

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott police say a woman is in custody after allegedly taking her son from his legal guardians Wednesday and then leaving him with the cab driver after she was dropped off at a local motel.

28-year-old Brianna Roy is accused of taking her son from a home in the in the 1400 block of Westgate Road, police said.

She was booked for domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, home invasion, and interference with the

custody of a child.

According to Chief Chad Leger, police were called out to the residence for a disturbance after Roy allegedly pushed her way through the doorway causing injury to the caller.

During the incident, Leger said, Roy was demanding money from the caller and when she was denied, picked up a gaming console and smashed the front glass door.

Roy’s children, who had been removed from her home by the court, were also in the residence as the incident was taking place, Leger said.

After the damage, according to police, Roy grabbed one of the children and forced him into an awaiting cab where she and the child were driven to a Lafayette hotel.

On arrival, Leger said, Roy got out of the cab and left the child with the driver.

Police were able to track the drop off location of Roy and safely take the child back into

custody, Leger said.

The child was then returned to his guardian unharmed.

Leger said Roy was located still at the hotel and taken into custody by Lafayette Police.

She was transported to LPCC and booked and has a $55,000 bond.