Scott Police need help to ID debit card thieves

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who may be using a stolen debit card, according to Chief Chad Leger.

The pair, as seen in the picture above, were seen on Monday, Aug. 9 at around 3 p.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of Destination Pointe. They were in an older model pickup truck, colored white with a blue stripe with a black toolbox in the bed and a white tailgate, said Leger.

The pair fueled up and left in an unknown direction on La. 93.

If you can identify these suspects, please call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.