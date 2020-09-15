Scott Police looking for two armed robbery suspects

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are looking for two men who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store in town.

According to Police Chief Chad Leger, officers learned that the two men entered the store shortly before the robbery. They then left the store and returned, dressed all in black, to commit the robbery.

Officers were able to capture an image of the two and are asking for the public’s assistance in

identifying and locating them. If you recognize either of the individuals pictured, please

call the Scott Police Department Investigation Division at (337) 889-5104 or Crime Stoppers at

(337) 232-8477. All callers can remain anonymous.