Scott Police looking for suspects who fled with prepaid debit cards without paying

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are looking for a pair of suspects who allegedly asked for large sums to be placed on pre-paid debit cards but left the store without paying for them.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the two entered a business in the 600 block of Westgate Rd. at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

“The subject requested a large amount of funds be placed on a prepaid debit card,” said Leger. “Before the cashier was able to collect payment, the subjects obtained the card and left the store.”

The suspects then fled in a dark-colored sedan with an unknown license plate, according to Leger. It is unknown in which direction the suspects fled. However, Leger added that the suspects have also been seen on other surveillance videos at stores in Lafayette doing the same actions.

If you are able to help identify these subjects, please contact Scott Police Department Investigators at (337) 889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.