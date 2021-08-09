Scott Police introduce free text notification system — Here’s how to sign up

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said his department has activated a new text notification system for citizens to get real-time updates.

“Citizens and businesses will be able to access our website and sign up to receive important updates about real-time events and incidents taking place within the city limits of Scott,” said Leger. “Those that sign up can expect notifications about emergency incidents, road closures, weather events, or other situations that may affect our community.”

The service is free, though message and data rates may apply.

Citizens can sign up at the Scott Police Department website. Call (337) 233-3715 for more information.