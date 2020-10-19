Scott Police Department prepares for Drug Take Back Day

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — This Saturday, Oct. 24, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the Scott Police Department is once again teaming up with area businesses to get unused prescriptions off the streets.

Police Chief Chad Leger said his department is working with Brian Schlesinger State Farm and Larry Lantier of Cashway Pharmacy for the event. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Brian Schlesinger State on the corner of Cameron St. and Cayret St.

During the event, officials will be collecting controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances. No inventory is taken and all disposals are anonymous. Officials ask that participants not include syringes or injectables.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 10.3 million people aged 12 or older misused opioids, including 9.9 million people who misused controlled prescription pain relievers. The study also disclosed a majority of the abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Leger said he will also have an officer available for free child seat compliance checks.

For more information, call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or the Drug Enforcement Agency at 1-800-882-9539.