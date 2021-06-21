Scott Police asking for assistance identifying suspect in attempted car burglary

SCOTT, La (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an attempted car burglary.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, a home owner’s surveillance system captured a video of a person coming into the garage and attempting to open the vehicle.

When the subject realized the car was locked, he left. The incident happened in the 100 block of Rye Circle in Scott.

The suspect is described as a black male with facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a dark-colored beanie, light-colored long sleeve shirt, dark pants, glasses, and white Nike sandals.

If you are able to identify the subject, contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.