Scott Police ask for help identifying subject pictured on camera footage

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured. Officials did not specify why they are looking to identify him.

The subject was last seen in the 800 block of Rue Bon Secours driving a dark-colored 6-seater golf cart with two American flags attached to the back.

He is described as an older white male wearing a hat, dark sunglasses, a dark shirt, dark pants, and had a white beard.

If you can help identify this subject, contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.