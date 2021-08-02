Scott Police altering operations to deal with Coronavirus

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The Scott Police Department says it is making changes to how it operates as it deals with the surge in coronavirus throughout Acadiana.

This includes officers conducting In-person interviews outside the police department.

See all the details below:

“Chief Chad Leger and The Scott Police Department remain committed to the safety of the citizens of Scott, in addition, the health and well-being of each citizen is a concern.

With this in mind, Scott Police Department will be altering our operations within the agency.

Effective August 2, 2021, Scott Police Department will be suspending all fingerprinting and salvage vehicle inspections at our office.

All visitors coming into Scott Police Department will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

In-person interviews by police officers may be conducted outside the police department.

Payments for most citations may be paid online. Please visit our website, www.scottpd.org, and click on the link at the bottom of the page.”