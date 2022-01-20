Firefighters determine Scott manufactured home fire is arson

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters determined that an early morning manufactured home fire on Mills St. was intentionally set, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Sonnier said crews responded to a blaze on the 3000 block of Mills St. at around 5:45 a.m. this morning, Jan. 20, and they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. No firefighters or residents were injured. Units from Carencro and Duson also assisted.

“Fire investigators from the Lafayette Fire Department revealed that the fire was intentionally set,” said Sonnier. “An investigation into the incident has begun.”

