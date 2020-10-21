Scott firefighters determine house fire was arson

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Investigators with the Scott Fire Department have determined that a house fire on Oct. 11 was intentionally set and arson charges may be pending.

The fire happened in an unoccupied home in the 500 block of Pecan Grove Rd., where Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said investigators learned a homeless couple was residing. A male subject, whose name is not yet being released pending formal charges, admitted Tuesday to purposely lighting the fire.

Sonnier said the information is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office so appropriate charges can be filed.

Sonnier also thanked the Lafayette Fire Department for their “hard work, dedication, and relentless efforts to keep our community safe.”