Scott Fire Department to unveil new 107-foot ladder truck

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the public to take a look at their brand-new 107-foot ladder truck in an unveiling on Aug. 19.

The event will take place at the fire department at 129 Lions Club Rd. at 10 a.m.

“With the recent purchase of a new ladder truck, our citizens are going to have a safer community, quicker response times, and you are not going to have to wait for a ladder truck to come from Lafayette,” said Fire Chief Chad Sonnier. “Scott is growing in leaps and bounds. Homes and businesses are being built with steeper and taller roofs. In addition to providing a safer fireground for fighters, the 107’ ladder will entice builders to the City of Scott. While the ladder truck is an expensive purchase, even if it only saves one life, keeps one firefighter from getting hurt, saves one person’s home or livelihood, it will be worth every penny.”