Scott Fire Department still working to educate kids on fire safety despite COVID-19 challenges

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — COVID-19 has changed the way we do a lot of things, but the Scott Fire Department isn’t letting the disease stop them from educating kids on fire safety.

“Fires start in seconds, spread in minutes, only giving residents on average three to five minutes to safely escape,” said Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier. “Educating young children on fire and fire related hazards is a vital part of any successful fire prevention program.”

Sonnier said as a result of cooking being the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10) is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

The department has come up with a new contact-less curriculum that will allow them to educate students in a virtual manner:

A fire safety video utilizing Sparky the Fire Dog will be created on our YouTube channel.

The fire safety video will be played to each K-3rd grade class in the City of Scott.

Following the video, firefighters will discuss fire safety tips with the class in a live Zoom meeting.

The children will then receive a ditty bag containing fire prevention trinkets and a coloring page.

Once completed, the coloring page will be turned in to be judged.

Sonnier said State Farm Agent Brian Schlesinger generously donated a firefighter Build-A-Bear for the winner of each grade (K-3) participating in the color contest.