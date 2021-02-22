Scott Fire Department invests grant money in UV disinfection equipment

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department will be investing grant money in ultraviolet light sterilization equipment in an effort to minimize the chances of firefighters from coming into contact with deadly bacteria, viruses and other harmful pathogens.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the new equipment will help firefighters disinfect stations multiple times a day and will disinfect emergency units when they return from calls.

“While conducting research on the best practices to protect firefighters and civilians, Scott Fire Department officials learned from reports published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that ultraviolet (UV) light lamps deactivate the DNA of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens with a 99.9% sterilization rate, while remaining harmless to humans,” said Sonnier in a press release.

The department submitted a grant application to FEMA to obtain 20 UV sterilization lamps, which will be placed in high-occupancy areas which will be placed inside of high occupancy areas around the public safety complex, fire stations, City Hall and Council chambers. The grant award was confirmed Friday.

Additionally, five UV sterilization wands were also requested, which can be used to decontaminate fire and police units and equipment after returning for emergency incidents, keyboards, phones, door handles, incoming mail, and other items which may pose a threat to emergency personnel.