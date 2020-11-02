Scott Fire Chief named to Louisiana Fire Chief Hall of Fame

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier was honored Monday, after being selected to be in the Louisiana Fire Chief Hall of Fame.

Sonnier was presented with a plaque at the fire station.

He began his career in 1989 with the Scott Fire Department and worked his way through the ranks before being appointed chief in 2003.

He will be recognized again at Friday’s monthly council meeting.

Congratulations to Chief Sonnier on this honor, and we appreciate your continuous dedication to keeping the community safe.