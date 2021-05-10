Scott family mourns loss of teen killed in weekend apartment fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) New information on the deadly apartment fire Sunday inside the Ile Des Cannes apartment complex.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier identified the victim who died of smoke inhalation as 19-year-old Ja’Vante Rideaux.

His family says he will be missed.

UPDATE: Teenage victim in Sunday’s fatal early-morning Scott fire identified

“I’m not worried about the stuff I lost; I can get that back. We can’t get him back.” Ja’Vante’s brother Darren said.

Ja’Vante is one of seven children.

“I still have family and I have some big supporters,” Ja’Vante’s mother Melva Rideaux explained.

Marianna Davis says she was in a nearby apartment when the fire started.

“When I looked, all the fire was in the first window. It was in the first window right there,” Davis added.

Davis’ attempts to try to get inside to help were next to impossible especially once the windows started to break and explode.

All anyone could do was step back and watch while knowing someone was inside.

“It was hard for us to even try to get to the back. By the time we saw him he was already laying down back there; there was nothing we could do.”

As for Davis, the memory of such a tragic situation is something that won’t be easily forgotten.

“Yes, not at all. I’ve barely been getting any sleep because I feel like it was something that we could of done to save him.”

“He’s still with me though. He’s still with me,” Ja’Vante’s brother said.