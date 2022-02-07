SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The suspect in a Sunday morning business burglary on Pecan Grove Road in Scott surrendered to authorities Monday.

According to Scott Asst. Police Chief Orlando Calhoun, Calvin Prejean turned himself at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Monday afternoon and was booked on his warrant for unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Calhoun said a warrant was obtained on Prejean after he was identified as the second person involved in

the burglary of a business that occurred in the 100 block of Pecan Grove on Sunday.

Coderick Livings of Lafayette was also booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional

Center on the same charge when he was apprehended by Scott Police Department shortly

after the incident took place.