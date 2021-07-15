Scott bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Kinder

KINDER, La. (KLFY) — A bicyclist is dead and Louisiana State Police are searching for the vehicle and motorist who struck her shortly after midnight this morning.

Jamie Fontenot, 44, of Scott, was riding her bike on La. 383 about three miles west of Kinder, heading south, when an unknown southbound vehicle struck her and then fled the scene, according to Trooper Ross Brennan. Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was collected from Fontenot and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, said Brennan.

Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the hit-and-run vehicle and driver. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2511.