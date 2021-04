LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) will initiate a series of four-lane closures on W. Pinhook Rd. between Teche Dr. and E. St. Mary Blvd beginning Sunday, May 2.

The lane closures will occur each Sunday from May 2 to May 27 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the exception of Mother’s Day, so that LUS can remove electric conductors no longer in use.

LUS says that customers in the area should not experience any power outages.