Scam calls becoming more common as colder weather approaches

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY) – Scammers could soon be taking advantage of the cold weather, making phony phone calls and demanding you pay up for a false electric bill — otherwise they’ll “shut it off.”

Recent scam calls include someone posing as a Cleco employee who is demanding people pay their fake bill, otherwise they will turn off your power in 30 minutes.

“The first indicator that this is a fraudulent call is if they threaten to disconnect your service, that’s not how we do business,” Cleco Communication Strategist Fran Phoenix said.

If you do find yourself getting a phone call, Phoenix said Cleco doesn’t make outgoing calls. So odds are, if you’re getting a call, it’s most likely fake.

Scammers use something called spoofing, using a fake number which looks like you’re getting a call from the real number.

If you do end up getting a call, “Speak to our of our customer service reps, report it so we can investigate it on our end,” Phoenix said.

