Savoie named Scott Police Department Officer of the Year

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) and the Scott Business Association (SBA) named POFC Cody Savoie as the city’s Officer of the Year Monday night.

Savoie, a traffic enforcement officer for the department with over five years of service with the SPD, has previously served as a patrol officer and school resource officer at Acadiana High School.

Police Chief Chad Leger and SBA President Caleb Lege, pictured above, awarded the honor to Savoie at the SBA’s spring meeting Monday night.

The award is presented each year to an officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting and serving the citizens and businesses of Scott.