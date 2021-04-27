Savoie named Scott Police Department Officer of the Year

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, POFC Cody Savoie, SBA President Caleb Lege

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, POFC Cody Savoie, SBA President Caleb Lege

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) and the Scott Business Association (SBA) named POFC Cody Savoie as the city’s Officer of the Year Monday night.

Savoie, a traffic enforcement officer for the department with over five years of service with the SPD, has previously served as a patrol officer and school resource officer at Acadiana High School.

Police Chief Chad Leger and SBA President Caleb Lege, pictured above, awarded the honor to Savoie at the SBA’s spring meeting Monday night.

The award is presented each year to an officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting and serving the citizens and businesses of Scott.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar