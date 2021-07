LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) About 850 customers on Lafayette’s Southside were without power Saturday night after some balloons made contact with a power line and caused a lock out.

According to Lafayette Utilities, the customers affected lived in the area of Verot School Road between Pinhook Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The neighborhoods where the lock out happened lost power for about 40 minutes, LUS Spokesperson Alex said.

No injuries were reported.