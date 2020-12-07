Santa to tour City of Scott on back of fire engine — see his complete itinerary

Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department reports that Santa Claus will be visiting the children and residents of the city on the back of a fire engine on Sunday, Dec. 20.

“Santa will be passing through, waving and greeting but limited stopping,” said Fire Chief Chad Sonnier. “Santa will remain on top of the fire engine, to help with social distancing.”

For the duration of Santa’s visit, you can follow him on the Scott Fire Department’s Facebook page, which will be streaming his visit live.

“Santa may not be able to make it everywhere around town, in some neighborhoods and areas,” said Sonnier. “So, to make sure everyone has the opportunity to see Santa pass, Santa will be making a special trip to Super One and Acadiana High School.”

Below are a tentative list of times when you can see Santa on his trip around town.