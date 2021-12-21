Sanity commission appointed to examine Ian Howard, the man accused of murdering Lafayette Police Officer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The suspect in the 2017 murder of Lafayette Police Corporal Michael Middlebrook was considered “not competent” to stand trial.

Defense lawyers for Ian Howard said their client’s mental state could not help his defense and asked for Howard to get treatments to restore his competency.

Howard is accused of shooting and killing Corporal Michael Middlebrook and injuring Officers Craig Leopaul aAmeen Alfata and Lafayette officer Logan Signater.

Judge Valerie Gotch Garret ordered that a commission determine Howard’s capacity.

That commission consists of a psychiatrist and a psychologist.