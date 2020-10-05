Sandbag locations in Lafayette Parish

*We will provide updated information as it becomes available

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Consolidated Government)- Residents, especially those who live in areas prone to flooding, are encouraged to prepare for potential effects from Tropical Storm Delta. The forecasted projected landfall for Delta includes the Gulf Coast of Louisiana later this week and could strengthen to a category two hurricane or stronger. Sandbag sites are available throughout Lafayette Parish. All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

Note: The Fortune Road sandbag location is no longer open and has been moved to Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville.

Lafayette city and parish locations:

· North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

· Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Bags Per Household

· Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

· Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Broussard:

· City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

· Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

· Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro:

· Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Duson:

· Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Scott:

· Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road

Sandbags available after noon on Tuesday, October 6

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Youngsville:

· Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville and a second location off of 4th Street

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower