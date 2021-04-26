Salvation Army to hold clothing drive at St. Edmonds Catholic Church

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Salvation Army of Lafayette is holding a clothing and donation drive to provide clothes and other goods for the Family Store on East Third Street.

The drive will be held on Saturday, May 1, at the St. Edmonds Catholic Church.

All funds raised through the Family Store go to Salvation Army programs that benefit the Lafayette community. Family Store funds provide utility bill assistance to low-income individuals, food for those in need, and give men and women in Lafayette the opportunity for a fresh start.

“Your donations are needed now more than ever. We are experiencing a high volume of people in need of clothing,” said Lt. Thomas Johnson, Lafayette Corps Officer. “When you donate to the Family Store you are changing lives in our community. This clothing drive will help us continue to make a difference for our neighbors in need.”

For more information on the clothing drive, contact Lt. Johnson at 337-235-2407.