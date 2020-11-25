Ruffino’s owner Ruffin Rodrigue, Jr. dies, age 53

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge and Lafayette has died, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Ruffin Rodrigue, Jr., 53, also a former LSU football player, died unexpectedly Tuesday night, according to the post.

The restaurant will remain open today “in order to help our guests’ Thanksgiving needs — continuing to celebrate life the way Ruffin would have wanted us to,” the post stated.

Ruffin Rodrigue played for LSU from 1986 to 1989.

A press release from the restaurant said:

Ruffin Rodrigue began his journey with Ruffino’s in 1998 with an understanding that he wanted to create something special, and not just another restaurant. His goal was to develop a place where people could come to Celebrate Life, regardless of the occasion. This philosophy, or way of thinking, can be traced back to Ruffin’s childhood when he often worked with his father preparing graves at the cemetery – teaching him early on how important life is, and that each moment we have to celebrate with friends, family and loved ones is priceless. As a football player at LSU Ruffin learned another valuable lesson that would provide the foundation of things to come – that hard work always pays off when you love what you do.

Information on funeral services will be posted here as they become available.