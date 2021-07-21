Roundabout under construction in rapidly-growing Youngsville will cost approximately $2.7M

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – One of the fastest growing cities in the state, Youngsville, continues its plan to keep up with rapid growth. A new roundabout is under construction on the main road through town, to help with the increase in traffic.

The roundabout is at the intersection of Chemin Metarie Parkway and Savoy Road. The goal of the project is to make the highly-traveled intersection safer and more efficient.

“It’s an intersection that has been problematic for a while,” said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. “Traffic has increased. Development has continued in the area.”

Ritter says 50,000 vehicles travel through this intersection every week. Traffic flow is heavier when there’s an event at the adjacent sports complex, or when school is in.

“This is going to restore all of the turning movements at the intersection. When it’s complete, it will be safer to travel and more efficient. It’s going to be a lot quicker too. It will be difficult in the short term, but we’re looking forward to having it wide open and open to full traffic,” said Ritter.

The project will cost approximately $2.7 million. It will be the ninth roundabout in the city. A big difference from the other roundabouts, this intersection will not be completely shut down during construction. Temporary roads will be built so the traffic can keep moving.

“This intersection is more critical for our businesses, and for movement throughout our city,” said Ritter.

The new roundabout is expected to be complete by Spring of 2022.