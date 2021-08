LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The fall season of Rhythms on the River has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Rhythms on the River is a 6-week outdoor concert series offered to the public complimentary. This series is offered as a Spring and a Fall series on Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. According to their Facebook page, the fall series is canceled.