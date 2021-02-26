Reuseable student water bottles donated to 5 LPSS schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Students at five Lafayette Parish schools will be getting their own refillable plastic bottles to stay hydrated thanks to grant money and a donation from Healthy Blue.

The grant money, from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has allowed the school system to install water filtration systems at Northside High School, Lafayette High School, Comeaux High School, Broussard Middle School, and Scott Middle School. On top of that, Healthy Blue has donated more than 4,000 sports-style 28 oz. bottles to provide each student with their own water container, according to LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson.

“Healthy Blue has continued to work with our schools and community organizations in providing real-time solutions as many adjust to these new norms,” said Dexter Trivett, Healthy Blue Chief Operating Officer. “We understand the immense pressure that is currently being placed on our local schools and families and the importance of their mission to serve our communities. We are proud to provide Lafayette Parish School System with resources to positively impact our members and local communities.”

“Thanks to the generous support of Healthy Blue and our other partners, we are able to offer our students a safe and healthy way to stay hydrated throughout the school day,” says Nutrition Program Coordinator Celeste Finney. “The idea for these stations came from our teachers, and I’m grateful for all their help making this project a success.”