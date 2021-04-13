Residents urged to attend virtual I-49 Connector meetings this week — here’s how

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette residents impacted by the development of the I-49 Connector can attend virtual and public meetings scheduled this week.
All meetings provide Zoom access for virtual attendance during the meeting.
To access the meeting, go to: https://lafayetteconnector.com/neighborhood-meeting-sign-up/.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD):
“The I-49 Lafayette Connector is a future 5.5-mile segment of highway that will extend I-49 from I-10 to the Lafayette Regional Airport. It is a critical transportation link for Lafayette and the state. The I-49 Lafayette Connector is a key component of I-49 South, which will function as a critical hurricane evacuation route, complete a major energy, and trade corridor to the nation and enhance safety by providing new interstate connectivity within the Lafayette region and to New Orleans.”
Meetings are scheduled for:
- McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Meeting #1A — Tuesday, April 13, 2021
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
- Sterling Grove Neighborhood Meeting #1A — Tuesday, April 13, 2021
6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
- Sterling Grove Neighborhood Meeting #1B — Wednesday, April 14, 2021
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Meeting #1B — Wednesday, April 14, 2021
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Kaliste Saloom Neighborhood Meeting #1A — Thursday, April 15, 2021
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Kaliste Saloom Neighborhood Meeting #1B — Thursday, April 15, 2021
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
- LaPlace Neighborhood Meeting #1B — Saturday, April 17, 2021
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
- Freetown-Port Rico Neighborhood Meeting #1A — Tuesday, April 20, 2021
10:30 am – 12:00 pm
- Freetown-Port Rico Neighborhood Meeting #1B — Wednesday, April 21, 2021
4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
- Willow Street Neighborhood Meeting #1 — Saturday, April 24, 2021
9:30 am – 11:00 am