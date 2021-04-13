Residents urged to attend virtual I-49 Connector meetings this week — here’s how

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette residents impacted by the development of the I-49 Connector can attend virtual and public meetings scheduled this week.

All meetings provide Zoom access for virtual attendance during the meeting.

To access the meeting, go to: https://lafayetteconnector.com/neighborhood-meeting-sign-up/.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD):

“The I-49 Lafayette Connector is a future 5.5-mile segment of highway that will extend I-49 from I-10 to the Lafayette Regional Airport. It is a critical transportation link for Lafayette and the state. The I-49 Lafayette Connector is a key component of I-49 South, which will function as a critical hurricane evacuation route, complete a major energy, and trade corridor to the nation and enhance safety by providing new interstate connectivity within the Lafayette region and to New Orleans.”

Meetings are scheduled for: