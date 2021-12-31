Residents picking up the pieces after apartment fire at Bayou Oaks in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Irvin Johnson is a student at UL. He returned to his apartment to collect his things. He tells News Ten his kitchen roof caved in and he has to relocate to New Orleans with his family until his apartment can be fixed.

“It’s really things you don’t expect like it’s really hot in there and humid, said Brad Freidenberger, a resident.

Everything is wet and the floor is soggy and it’s all my stuff and I have to stomp through there and figure things out.”

The Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan says the cause of the fire was due to the roofing contractors doing repairs on the apartments using a heat torch. No injures were reported.

“It’s hard to get help or a place to stay on New Year’s Eve which is what I’m dealing with right now. It’s insurance inventory that I have to turn in and it’s going to take time and I’m pretty overwhelmed with just that but it’s all doable,” said Freidenberger.

The American Red Cross helped with hotel vouchers to get people into hotels.

Some nearby neighbors say they feel sorry for those who do not have family members they can go to.

“I don’t even know where to start. Once I got here I thought it was like [Freidenberger paused] but now that I’m here I don’t even want to deal with it.”

Johnson says this is not the first time something like this has happened to him. He remains positive in the situation.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel so put your faith in somebody. Faith in God that’s what I do,” Johnson said.

The Lafayette Fire Department completed their investigation of the fire and people can come back to their apartments to get any personal