Residents living near Marigny Circle in Lafayette Parish express frustration after days with no running water

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A community without water since Sunday had its water restored Tuesday evening. A mainline break affected people all around Marigny Circle on both sides of Colorado Road. Many of the residents were frustrated before the restoration, telling News 10 they’ve had to use bottles or gallons of water for everything.

“All those it takes, so I can flush my toilet,” Stesay Brooks said pointing to a bucket filled with about 20 water bottles. “You can only flush so many because that’s all the water I have left,” she continued.

Brooks is down to her last few bottles of water after buying four 24-packs this weekend. She used them to cook, clean, flush, and bird bath, as have many of her neighbors after a surprise discovery Sunday night.

As Sherrie Bell remembered, “I come home, got in the shower, undressed, got in the shower, turn the faucet. There was no water.”

According to residents, blue slips from Total Environment Solutions Inc. went out two days after they lost water to warn of a boil water advisory.

“They tell us to boil water, but we don’t have any water to boil. What? What are we going to do?”, Brooks asked.

Men from Total Environment Solutions Inc. (TESi) were out Tuesday working on the water system. They told News Ten’s Neale Zeringue they had worked on the problem for three, some four, days and were trying everything to get the water back on.

They recommended calling TESi’s general office. News 10 did call but had to leave a message. The lack of answers and water had everyone frustrated.

“Nothing. Nothing!”, Brooks exclaimed turning faucets and trying to flush her toilet. She asked, “What can be done? It’s been three days.”

At 5 P.M. Tuesday, News 10 did return to Marigny Circle and speak to the TESi repair crew a second time. They told us the water was back on after a break in the mainline, and it was undergoing final tests before the boil order could be lifted.