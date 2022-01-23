REPORT: Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin fired after short tenure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin was dismissed from the Lafayette Police Department as of last week, according to multiple sources.

The news comes less than three weeks after the Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Griffin would be reinstated following his suspension in October, 2021 amid an on-going investigation surrounding sexual harassment allegations.

Griffin was put on paid leave with full salary and benefits pending the results of the internal investigation.

Maj. Monte Potier has served as acting police chief since that time.

A national search is underway for a permanent chief, according to LCG.

On October 7, Griffin was appointed interim police chief of Lafayette after former Police Chief Thomas Glover, Sr., was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

When reached about the matter late Sunday, Griffin referred our questions to his attorney, Allyson Prejean.

Our calls to her office were unsuccessful.

So far, LCG has yet to comment on the report and have yet to shed any light on why Griffin was eventually fired.