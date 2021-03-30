Rental assistance available in Lafayette Parish to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government is preparing to roll out 7 million dollars to help residents with rent and utility payments.

Mayor President Josh Guillory says applications are to be submitted to one of two local agencies.

Smile Community Action Agency will be taking applications and Catholic Charities of Acadiana is the other agency.

LCG is calling the program “leap” the Lafayette Emergency Assistance Program.

They are offering to pay up to 12 months of past due rent plus three months of rent moving forward if its found those extra months will ensure a person or family a stable place to live.

“These funds will help create stability for our residents who’ve been suffering from the impact of the pandemic. Many of our own are unemployed or are working reduced hours, and no one should have to worry about having a roof over their heads or fear having utilities disconnected,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

He said emergency funds must first be used to pay overdue rent before receiving assistance for future rent payments. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of rental assistance or up to 12 months of overdue rental assistance, plus an additional three months if it’s determined the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability. If needed, households may reapply for additional aid at the end of the three-month period if the overall time limit of 12 months for assistance is not exceeded.

Eligibility is based on a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria and priority for assistance is given to eligible households that include someone who has been unemployed for 90 days prior to application and households with income at or below 50 percent of the AMI for Lafayette Parish.

Household income is determined as either the household’s total income for calendar year 2020 or the household’s monthly income at the time of application. For households using monthly incomes, eligibility must be redetermined every three months.

He said applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021.

catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or smilecaa.org.

Applicants needing assistance with filling out the application can call the Lafayette Consolidated Government Human Services Division at 337-291-5450 or visit the office at 111 Shirley Picard Drive.