Registration now open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Applications are now being accepted for The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to children throughout all six parishes of the Acadiana community each year.

“Our need this year is even greater than that of the past,” said Lafayette Corps Officer Lt. Thomas Johnson. “COVID-19 has caused many job losses and budget cuts for those in our community. Angel Tree 2020 is needed in our attempt to rescue Christmas this year. Every child in our community needs to be able to run to the Christmas tree on Christmas morning with a smile on their face.”

Applicants must bring all required documents to the 212 E. 6th Street office for approval before receiving an online access code to apply. Applicants may visit the office weekdays beginning Monday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once approved, applicants may use a computer or smartphone to visit SAAngelTree.org to complete the application.

Upon completion and approval of the application, individuals will be emailed an appointment time to receive gifts. Applicants must come at the appointed time, or all items will be forfeited. Additionally, those applying with other agencies will be removed from The Salvation Army’s registration.

The following items are required to participate in Angel Tree:

A parent or legal guardians photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificates for children 12 and under (children listed must live with applicant full-time in the household)

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestion for children 12 and under

For Angel Tree Program concerns or more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Lafayette, contact Lt. Thomas Johnson at (337) 235-2407.