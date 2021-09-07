Re-entry resource fair for incarcerated individuals scheduled virtually for Sept. 9

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Several community organizations are coming together to hold a virtual resource fair for current and formerly incarcerated individuals and their families on Thursday, September 9. The virtual event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Brazen.

Participating organizations are providing resources to help make the transition from incarceration back into the community smoother by offering assistance with employment, substance abuse, mental health and sobriety support, counseling, benefit application assistance, and more.

“The Resource Fair provides community connections and opens up a dialogue between community resources and offenders to have a better understanding that offenders are people that do have something to positively contribute to our community,” said Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Major Paula Smith. “If given a positive perspective we might have a positive outcome, which is a win-win for our community.”

Formerly or currently incarcerated individuals seeking resources to help with re-entry can create a profile on Brazen using the link below. During the event, participants can use text-based chats to communicate with involved organizations on a phone, tablet, or computer.

https://www.lafayette.org/local-jobs/reentry

The event is presented by the LPSO Reentry Program, Louisiana Department of Corrections and Lafayette Economic Development Authority.