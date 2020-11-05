Raising taxes deferred as Lafayette Parish looks for funding options

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish council is searching for funding solutions as they defer a tax vote in tonight’s council meeting. Members agree their current situation is not sustainable and it may be a matter of time before programs are cut.

Everyone agreed something needs to be done, but no one could agree on what that is. Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin said they’ve kicked the can down the road, and they’ve run out of road and cans to kick.

“We have no piggy bank. We have nothing,” Naquin said. He states there are $50,000-$100,000 in the parish general fund while every other community including Lafayette has $40M.

“I want to know how we’re going to fix it, how we’re going to fix the shortfall, and I’m open to any solution, but I don’t want a solution that will put a million dollars in the piggy bank when we need about $12.5M,” Naquin added.

The solution proposed on Wednesday’s meeting was a new sales and use tax of 0.2% which could go before voters in March, but it was deferred because of feedback.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory vetoed raised millages just months ago and said deferring a tax increase was a wise idea.

“I think you should you should view raising taxes like you view going into war. It should be a last resort,” Guillory argued. “You should exhaust all remedies before you raise taxes.

You should exhaust all remedies before you go to war.”

Town hall meetings were promised to get ideas from shareholders and citizens on what should be done.

“We cannot sustain a $40,000 or $50,000 fund balance that’s not doable,” District 4 Parish Councilman John Guilbeau said. “If you’re sitting in your rocking chair and you don’t come out, shame on you. Here’s an opportunity for each and every one of you. Let us know.”

Naquin stated he needs to know something between now and June, and without it programs like Ag Center and 4H which is funded by the parish could be at risk.

“If the solutions come back and it’s not a tax from all the people I mentioned and you come back with a better solution, then great. I’m not advocating that it has to be this. I’m just saying the reality is real, and there needs to be a solution or great programs and the children who use these great programs will no longer have them,” Naquin concluded.

The rededication of the CREATE millage to parish fire, roads, and bridges expenses in November’s election does help with some expenses, but the parish is still responsible for the courthouse, jailhouse, drainage, and more.