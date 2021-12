How do you prolong a tree’s life? A farmer in Oregon spells out the secret. (Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The State Police Troop I is hosting the Traveling Christmas Tree put on by VOICE Support Group on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The tree will be in the lobby at Troop I’s office on 121 E Pont Des Mouton Rd in Lafayette.

They are inviting people to gather around the tree and bring any pictures of loved one’s or ornaments for the tree.

Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered (VOICE) is a non-profit out of Iberia Parish that helps support victims of crime and their families.