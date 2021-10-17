Public invited as Lafayette Fire Inspector Chief Keith Sonnier will receive final salute ahead of funeral services

LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY) A public procession, visitation and funeral service to honor Lafayette firefighter Keith Sonnier will be held this Tuesday, October 19.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the somber day will begin at 6:45 a.m. with a final salute procession from Syrie Funeral Home to the Cajundome Convention Center.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said along the route, the caisson carrying Sonnier’s body will make one last stop at the Fire Prevention Bureau on Pinhook Road, where Sonnier carried out his life’s work for more than three decades.

He said the caisson will then travel to the Central Fire Station on E. Vermilion Street where Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and all firefighters will publicly salute Sonnier one last time.

The public is invited to his visitation which starts at 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

His funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John.

Sonnier died October 11, at his home, the Lafayette Fire Department announced.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects. The route is as follows: Simcoe Street to Pinhook Road, a salute at Fire Prevention Bureau (Pinhook at General Mouton), rt on General Mouton to Johnston Street, rt on Johnston St. to E. Vermilion, lft on E. Vermilion (salute at Central Fire Station), rt on Lafayette St. to Congress, lft on Congress to Convention Center.